East Lansing students walk-out to protest campus violence, security issues

East Lansing High School
East Lansing High School(WILX)
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at East Lansing High School held a walk-out Thursday morning to draw attention to fights taking place at the school.

Students took a stand in hopes of voicing their concerns for improving safety on campus.

Students say they feel uneasy coming to school every day knowing there aren’t proper security measures in place. “It’s terrifying walking into the school building, there might be a gun around or there might be a fight. It’s uneasy,” according to Lydia-Anne Ding-Mejik, a student participating in the protest.

This walkout comes a week after a fight at the varsity basketball game where a gun fell out of a students backpack.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Michigan State Police
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
Faster Horses returns
2023 Faster Horses lineup has arrived
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

More Snow Ahead
A van was struck by a train in Howell on Jan. 25, 2023.
Minor injuries reported in Howell crash between van, train
Gov. Whitmer celebrates achievements, lays out plans in 2023 State of the State
Michigan State of the State 2023
Gov. Whitmer celebrates achievements, lays out plans in 2023 State of the State address