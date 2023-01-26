East Lansing students walk-out to protest campus violence, security issues

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at East Lansing High School held a walk-out Thursday morning to draw attention to fights taking place at the school.

Students took a stand in hopes of voicing their concerns for improving safety on campus.

Students say they feel uneasy coming to school every day knowing there aren’t proper security measures in place. “It’s terrifying walking into the school building, there might be a gun around or there might be a fight. It’s uneasy,” according to Lydia-Anne Ding-Mejik, a student participating in the protest.

This walkout comes a week after a fight at the varsity basketball game where a gun fell out of a students backpack.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.