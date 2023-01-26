East Lansing High School postpones basketball game due to safety concerns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Thursday night scheduled basketball game between East Lansing High School and Okemos has been postponed due to safety concerns, according to a post by East Lansing Public Schools.

The social media post said “in order to be proactive and investigate and address our current safety concerns in our building, tonight’s boys basketball games against Okemos have been postponed.”

No other activities have been cancelled.

The cancellation follows a student walkout Thursday morning protesting violence and security issues on campus.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.