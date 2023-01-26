Authorities seek suspect in Alpine Township smoke shop armed robbery

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

According to authorities, the incident happened Dec. 22 at a smoke shop located near the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Four Mile Road. The Sheriff’s Office said the person had a gun and demanded cash from the store.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125.

