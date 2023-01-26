Authorities seek suspect in Alpine Township smoke shop armed robbery
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.
According to authorities, the incident happened Dec. 22 at a smoke shop located near the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Four Mile Road. The Sheriff’s Office said the person had a gun and demanded cash from the store.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125.
Read next:
- Teen killed in 3-vehicle Clinton County crash
- State police report driver clocked at 114 mph in Delta Township
- Minor injuries reported in Howell crash between van, train
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.