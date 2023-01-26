Appeal fails in DeWitt Public School mask lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit was dismissed on appeal concerning DeWitt Public Schools COVID-19 mask requirement.

The appeals case filed in Aug. 2022, Adam A. Holland v. DeWitt Public School District, was brought by a family attending DeWitt schools through the District’s school-of-choice program, according to the district.

The litigation generally challenged Superintendent Dr. Shanna Spickard’s authority to require masks without a vote by the District’s Board of Education.

The Circuit Court dismissed the 2022 lawsuit, finding that the case had no legal merit. On appeal, the Michigan Court of Appeals agreed, ruling that the Board’s policies properly authorized the superintendent to adopt mask guidelines to protect residents.

Spickard said “our main goal for the 21-22 school year was to keep staff and students safely in person in classes, athletics, and performances. With ongoing challenges of staffing shortages, outbreaks, and new variants, the guidelines for last year maximized this goal.”

“We recognize that some did not agree with precautions the district undertook with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the district’s first priority in all decisions is protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of our 3,200 students and 300 employees,” DeWitt School Board President Jason Hanselman explained.

The Court explained that it was not “able to discern the precise legal basis on which he [Holland] believes this Court could provide him any appellate relief.” The Court also said that DeWitt Public Schools “are entitled to costs.”

Hanselman said this lawsuit was an unfortunate use of the district’s time and resources.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.