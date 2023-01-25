Two people dead after car crash in Antioch Township

(WBNG)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH Twp., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to a car crash on M-115 near South 19 ½ Rd. in Antioch Township that killed two people. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 7:58 p.m.

The initial investigation from MSP indicated that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jordan Michael Griffin, 31, from Cadillac was traveling northwest on M-115 when it entered the shoulder area sideways becoming airborne. The car rolled over and simultaneously struck a tree before coming to rest said MSP.

According to MSP, Griffin was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger, 13-year-old Chase James Lobeck from Cadillac was wearing a seatbelt. Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash said the police.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Michigan State Police
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte
Sheriff's Deputies used their patrol vehicles to stop a stolen truck on Jan. 24, 2023.
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash
Deputies respond to fatal car crash outside of Owosso

Latest News

Hayes Hotel
$27.2M renovation planned for Jackson historic hotel
police lights
State Police investigate double fatal crash in Berrien Township
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest on this First Alert Weather...
Tracking the snow and the Powerball jackpot grows (again)
Faster Horses returns
2023 Faster Horses lineup has arrived