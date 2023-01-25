Two people dead after car crash in Antioch Township

ANTIOCH Twp., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to a car crash on M-115 near South 19 ½ Rd. in Antioch Township that killed two people. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 7:58 p.m.

The initial investigation from MSP indicated that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jordan Michael Griffin, 31, from Cadillac was traveling northwest on M-115 when it entered the shoulder area sideways becoming airborne. The car rolled over and simultaneously struck a tree before coming to rest said MSP.

According to MSP, Griffin was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger, 13-year-old Chase James Lobeck from Cadillac was wearing a seatbelt. Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash said the police.

