Troopers investigate fatal crash in Calhoun County

Eastbound I-94 near Beadle Lake Rd
Eastbound I-94 near Beadle Lake Rd(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) shared on Twitter around 8: 25 a.m. on Wednesday that they are currently investigating a fatal crash eastbound I-94 near Beadle Lake Rd. in Calhoun County.

According to police, the ramp at this location is closed. They are asking that you seek an alternate route until further notice,

News 10 will have more as this story develops.

