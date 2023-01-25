Tracking the snow and the Powerball jackpot grows (again)
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest on this First Alert Weather Day.
Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning.
More:
- Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
- Governor Whitmer to deliver State of the State Address at the Capitol
- Affordable housing making its way to East Lansing
- Getting better high-speed internet in Michigan
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 25, 2023
- Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
- Lansing Record High: 65° 1950
- Lansing Record Low: -16° 1883
- Jackson Record High: 67º 1950
- Jackson Record Low: -20º 1922
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.