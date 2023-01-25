Tracking the snow and the Powerball jackpot grows (again)

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest on this First Alert Weather Day.

Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 25, 2023

  • Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1950
  • Lansing Record Low: -16° 1883
  • Jackson Record High: 67º 1950
  • Jackson Record Low: -20º 1922

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Michigan State Police
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte
Sheriff's Deputies used their patrol vehicles to stop a stolen truck on Jan. 24, 2023.
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash
Deputies respond to fatal car crash outside of Owosso

Latest News

Delivering her fifth State of The State Address at The Capitol
Governor Whitmer to deliver State of the State Address at the Capitol
Delivering her fifth State of The State Address at The Capitol
Governor Whitmer to deliver State of the State Address at the Capitol
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day