Today Is A First Alert Weather Day

Snowfall will slow travel across the area
Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning weather forecast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather Team has declared today a First Alert Weather Day.

Today we have a moisture rich storm system passing through Ohio that will make its way east of Cleveland by evening. Across Mid-Michigan snow spreads in from south to north early in the morning and will continue until the early evening hours. The steady snowfall will gradually pile up across the area and cause potential travel issues in the morning along I-94 and area wide in the afternoon. While the heaviest of the snow with this storm should stay just to the south of Michigan, it appears that the Lansing will pick up 3-4′' of snow. Snowfall amounts around 3-6′' are expected near Jackson. Heavier amounts of snow are possible south and east of Jackson. High temperatures today should be in the low 30s so ice melters on the roadways will work quickly.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Clinton, Ionia, Ingham, Eaton, Barry, Jackson, Calhoun and Branch Counties in the WILX-TV viewing area Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Hillsdale, Washtenaw and Lenawee Counties.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

