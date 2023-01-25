Studio 10 Tidbit: History of the Snowman

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan is getting a lot of snow this week.

For this week’s Studio 10 tidbit, we are digging deeper to how to build a snowman.

Bob Eckstein who is an NYU professor and a New York times best selling author say that the origin of snowmen started in the middle ages, with the earliest record of a snowman in northern China.

In earlier times, the same way people would use stone to carve out messages, people used snowmen as another form of self expression as well.

As years went on, the snowman evolved to become a familiar favorite, Frosty the Snowman that we all know and recognize!

For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

