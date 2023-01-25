Staudt on Sports: High school basketball preview and remembering a Tigers legend

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s show includes Tim’s thoughts on Mat Ishbia buying the Phoenix Suns, Tigers spring training set, MSU football’s new assistant coach, and remembering a Tigers legend.

More sports:

Mel Tucker Names Diron Reynolds Defensive Line Coach

Laingsburg brothers leading Wolfpack to historic season

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Michigan State Police
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte
Sheriff's Deputies used their patrol vehicles to stop a stolen truck on Jan. 24, 2023.
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash
Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory

Latest News

Stanford, Ca - September 17, 2016: The Stanford Cardinal vs the USC Trojans at Stanford...
Mel Tucker Names Diron Reynolds Defensive Line Coach
Brothers living out childhood dream for varsity team.
Laingsburg brothers leading Wolfpack to historic season
Laingsburg brothers leading basketball team to historic start
Laingsburg brothers leading basketball team to historic start
Today’s show includes Tim’s thoughts on the four remaining NFL teams in the playoffs, which...
Staudt on Sports: NFL conference championships set, Red Wings getting a boost?