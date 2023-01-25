State Police investigate double fatal crash in Berrien Township

police lights
police lights(wluc)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Troopers are investigating a double fatal car crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 24 around 9:15 p.m. on M-139 Hwy (Old 31) near Scherr Rd. in Berrien Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a passenger car was traveling south on M-139 Hwy near Scherr Rd. when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway, and crashed head-on into a tree.

According to police, both occupants of the car, a 60-year-old Baroda man and an 80-year-old Niles woman were pronounced dead at the scene. It was also confirmed that both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

It is unknown if alcohol/ drugs are a factor in this crash. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification said the police.

This crash investigation is ongoing according to police.

News 10 will have more updates.

