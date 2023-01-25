New board chair, officers, directors selected for Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Matt Resch as the 2023 board chair.
Matt Resch of Resch Strategies succeeds Mike Zamiara of Niowave, who will remain on the board as past chair.
Officers and division directors will serve a one-year appointment.
Officers include Lisa O’Connor of Publicom will serve as chair-elect and as board chair in 2024.
In addition the 2023 LRCC board officers will be Mark Burzych, (Fahey Schultz Burzych Rhodes PLC), legal counsel; Luke Terry (Rehmann), treasurer; and Tim Daman, who continues to serve as LRCC president and chief executive officer.
Newcomers to the LRCC Board of Directors include Kelly Preston of Capital Steel & Wire, Tom Ruis of PNC, and Susi Elkins, MSUFCU.
Division directors appointed include marketing communications by Kelly Preston of Capital Steel & Wire, regional initiatives by Kirk Ray of McLaren Greater Lansing, and member services by Michelle Massey of TechSmith. Amy Scoby of the Christman Company was appointed to government relations.
At-Large:
- Glenn Granger, Granger Construction Company
- Jennifer Bigelow, General Motors
- Jeff Metts, Dowding Industries
- Steve Quinlan, Neogen
- Kevin Zielke, AF Group
- David Lewis, AT&T
- Van Martin, Martin Commercial Properties
- Joe Ruth, Sparrow Health System
- Dr. Kathleen Wilbur, Michigan State University
- David Zyble, Jackson National Life
- Tina Brumley, Auto-Owners Insurance Co.
- Jim Farrell, Dart Container
- Roger Graff, Farm Bureau Insurance Co.
- Keith Granger, Granger Waste Services
- Lisa Ellen Smith, InVerve Marketing
- Todd Surline, Hiring Solutions
- Lisa Webb Sharpe, Peckham
- Tom Ruis, PNC
- Susi Elkins, MSUFCU Board Partnerships
- Bob Trezise, LEAP, Inc.
- Dr. Alane Laws Barker, Melanated Business Alliance
- Chris Sell, Lansing 5:01
- Chaz Carrillo, Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- ATHENA Win, TBD
