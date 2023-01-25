New board chair, officers, directors selected for Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce

(The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Matt Resch as the 2023 board chair.

Matt Resch of Resch Strategies succeeds Mike Zamiara of Niowave, who will remain on the board as past chair.

Officers and division directors will serve a one-year appointment.

Officers include Lisa O’Connor of Publicom will serve as chair-elect and as board chair in 2024.

In addition the 2023 LRCC board officers will be Mark Burzych, (Fahey Schultz Burzych Rhodes PLC), legal counsel; Luke Terry (Rehmann), treasurer; and Tim Daman, who continues to serve as LRCC president and chief executive officer.

Newcomers to the LRCC Board of Directors include Kelly Preston of Capital Steel & Wire, Tom Ruis of PNC, and Susi Elkins, MSUFCU.

Division directors appointed include marketing communications by Kelly Preston of Capital Steel & Wire, regional initiatives by Kirk Ray of McLaren Greater Lansing, and member services by Michelle Massey of TechSmith. Amy Scoby of the Christman Company was appointed to government relations.

At-Large:

  • Glenn Granger, Granger Construction Company
  • Jennifer Bigelow, General Motors
  • Jeff Metts, Dowding Industries
  • Steve Quinlan, Neogen
  • Kevin Zielke, AF Group
  • David Lewis, AT&T
  • Van Martin, Martin Commercial Properties
  • Joe Ruth, Sparrow Health System
  • Dr. Kathleen Wilbur, Michigan State University
  • David Zyble, Jackson National Life
  • Tina Brumley, Auto-Owners Insurance Co.
  • Jim Farrell, Dart Container
  • Roger Graff, Farm Bureau Insurance Co.
  • Keith Granger, Granger Waste Services
  • Lisa Ellen Smith, InVerve Marketing
  • Todd Surline, Hiring Solutions
  • Lisa Webb Sharpe, Peckham
  • Tom Ruis, PNC
  • Susi Elkins, MSUFCU Board Partnerships
  • Bob Trezise, LEAP, Inc.
  • Dr. Alane Laws Barker, Melanated Business Alliance
  • Chris Sell, Lansing 5:01
  • Chaz Carrillo, Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
  • ATHENA Win, TBD

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Michigan State Police
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte
Sheriff's Deputies used their patrol vehicles to stop a stolen truck on Jan. 24, 2023.
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jessica Mitchell.
MSU Police seeks individuals in Spartan Stadium break-in

Latest News

Snowy road in Lancaster, Virginia
LIVE: First Alert Weather Day continues and a preview of Rock the Block
Man arrested after stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl for refusing to have sex
First Alert Weather Day continues
East Lansing Mayor to host school, public safety listening session
East Lansing Mayor to host school and public safety listening session