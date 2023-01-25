In My View: Impossible to estimate Final Four teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A radio caller asked me to name my Final Four.

That’s two months away and this year I believe it is truly impossible to narrow the field down. In other years I could hazard a guess on two or three teams perhaps.

This year there is so much parity and I think up to 25 teams can legitimately dream, at least at this point of the season, about making it to Houston in April and possibly winning the national title.

More: In My View

