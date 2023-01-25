Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST
DETROIT (WILX) - A man was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit.

According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter at about 7:30 p.m. from the second story of a building on Terry Street, south of Schoolcraft Road. Police said the helicopter was then shot at from the same location.

When troopers approached the residence on foot, they said the man came out of the home and started firing at them and they returned fire. It’s unknown how many troopers shot at the man.

The man died at the scene.

The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force is investigating the shooting. Further details were not revealed at the time.

