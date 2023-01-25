Michigan to host public forum on hate crimes, bias incidents

Michigan Department of Civil Rights
Michigan Department of Civil Rights(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there were more than 6,000 hate crime incidents in the country in 2021.

Almost two-thirds of those crimes were motivated by someone hating another person’s race or ethnicity. Hate crimes were also on the rise in Michigan, which is why the state is hosting a virtual public forum Thursday to discuss the problem.

The event is about letting people know the latest hate crime trends in Michigan, as well as explaining how they are tracked and reported. Other topics will include the barriers that people often encounter when trying to report a hate crime.

To register for the event, visit the Michigan Department of Civil Rights website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Michigan State Police
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte
Sheriff's Deputies used their patrol vehicles to stop a stolen truck on Jan. 24, 2023.
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash
Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory

Latest News

Today’s show includes Tim’s thoughts on Iowa facing MSU tomorrow while #1-ranked Purdue travels...
Staudt on Sports: High school basketball preview and remembering a Tigers legend
Sheriff's Deputies used their patrol vehicles to stop a stolen truck on Jan. 24, 2023.
Man charged with 7 felonies, 5 misdemeanors in pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties
As our First Alert Weather Day continues, Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to...
First Alert Weather Day continues and a preview of Rock the Block
Great Start Livingston County hosting preschool open house