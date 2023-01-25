Michigan to host public forum on hate crimes, bias incidents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there were more than 6,000 hate crime incidents in the country in 2021.

Almost two-thirds of those crimes were motivated by someone hating another person’s race or ethnicity. Hate crimes were also on the rise in Michigan, which is why the state is hosting a virtual public forum Thursday to discuss the problem.

The event is about letting people know the latest hate crime trends in Michigan, as well as explaining how they are tracked and reported. Other topics will include the barriers that people often encounter when trying to report a hate crime.

To register for the event, visit the Michigan Department of Civil Rights website.

