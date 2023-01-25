Man charged with 7 felonies, 5 misdemeanors in pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties

Sheriff's Deputies used their patrol vehicles to stop a stolen truck on Jan. 24, 2023.
Sheriff's Deputies used their patrol vehicles to stop a stolen truck on Jan. 24, 2023.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Mich. (WILX) - A man was charged Wednesday with seven felonies and five misdemeanors in connection with a multi-county pursuit Tuesday.

Background: Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash

Marshall resident Michael J. Bilbrey was charged with three counts of fleeing, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of reckless driving, two counts of failure to stop after collision, one count of driving with a suspended license, one count of operating while intoxicated and habitual offender - third offense.

The charges come from a police chase across Calhoun, Barry and Eaton counties in which Bilbrey was reportedly pursued by law enforcement after he allegedly stole a truck. Authorities said Bilbrey drove toward people, ran red lights and stop signs, drove through barriers and off the road, and allegedly hit a citizen twice causing damage to the vehicle.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said they used their patrol vehicles to disable the stolen truck before it entered Charlotte.

Bilbrey’s bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. He is expected to return to court Feb. 2.

The Barry County Prosecutor said further charges are possible. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said it will also be pursuing charges against Bilbrey.

Read next:

