Man arrested after stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl for refusing to have sex

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Oakland County Sheriff’s arrested an 18-year-old man early Wednesday after he stabbed a 14-year-old girl from Springfield Township.

Deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of North Bay in Springfield Township around 12:11 a.m. on Wednesday on a report of a juvenile female who had been stabbed multiple times. When deputies arrived, they found the 14-year-old girl on the floor of the residence bleeding from several stab wounds to her back and midsection.

The victim’s parents were not home at the time the incident occurred. Police reported that a younger sibling was also in the residence asleep when the stabbing took place. The victim was able to call her parents to advise them of the situation and they rushed home to her aid and dialed 911.

According to the victim’s statement, she and the suspect met on a social media website. He discussed coming to Michigan from his home in Monmouth, Ill. to visit her. When he arrived at the residence, the suspect became angry when he learned they were not going to engage in sexual activity and stabbed her multiple times with an 8-inch knife he had purchased on Tuesday in White Lake Township.

The suspect then fled from the residence after the assault and was arrested a short time later after calling 911 and speaking to the Waterford Township Police dispatch. A Waterford Township Police Officer responded to the suspect’s location and took him into custody without incident. The suspect was then turned over to Sheriff’s Detectives and admitted that he was angry the girl would not have sex with him and therefore he assaulted her with a knife.

Detectives are presenting the case to the Oakland County Prosecutors Office and seeking attempted murder charges against the suspect.

The suspect is being held in the Oakland County Jail pending arraignment.

The 14-year-old victim is listed in critical but stable condition and was scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday morning according to police.

“Meeting in person with people you have met online can be extremely dangerous,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “You have no idea of who that person really is or their motivation. Anytime you meet someone via the internet, it is always a very good idea to do so in a public setting and preferably have someone else with you.”

Sheriff Bouchard continued to state that you should not share personal information like where you live or other items that will allow a person to locate or track you. He said that in this situation, it was a juvenile and for so many reasons meeting someone in person is a dangerous choice and that they always discourage it.

