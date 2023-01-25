Livestream: Gov. Whitmer’s 2023 State of the State address

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be delivering her fifth State of The State Address at The Capitol on Wednesday.

The speech can be watched live at 7 p.m. in the video player above. News 10 team coverage is expected to start just after 6:45 p.m.

It’s the first time since 2020 that Whitmer will deliver her address in the House Chamber.

More: What to expect from Whitmer’s State of the State Address

