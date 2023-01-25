‘Heartbroken’: Original dolphin at Mirage resort in Las Vegas dies at 48

Officials confirmed that one of the original dolphins at The Mirage resort on the Las Vegas...
Officials confirmed that one of the original dolphins at The Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip has died.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - One of the original dolphins at the iconic Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip has died.

According to a statement from Mirage President Joe Lupo, Duchess, a matriarch bottlenose dolphin and one of the five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990, died at age 48.

Lupo’s statement continued saying, “With a heavy heart, I share that Duchess has passed away. Duchess brought an unmeasurable amount of joy and happiness to the countless visitors and The Mirage family.”

In 2022, MGM Resorts International closed The Mirage Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat after several dolphins had died, as reported by KVVU.

“All of us are heartbroken over this tragic loss, especially our amazing animal health and care teams who love and care for our animals on a daily basis,” Mirage’s Interim President Franz Kallao said in a previous memo to staff.

Florida-based Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe, recently took over operations at the property.

