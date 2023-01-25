Great Start Livingston County hosting preschool open house

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Families in Livingston County will have a chance to get their questions about preschool answered Wednesday.

Great Start is hosting a virtual open house from 6-7:30 p.m. You can register for the event here and a Zoom link will be sent to you.

