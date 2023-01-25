Great Start Livingston County hosting preschool open house
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Families in Livingston County will have a chance to get their questions about preschool answered Wednesday.
Great Start is hosting a virtual open house from 6-7:30 p.m. You can register for the event here and a Zoom link will be sent to you.
Related: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to call for pre-K for all 4-year-olds
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.