Governor Whitmer to deliver State of the State Address at the Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be delivering her fifth State of The State Address at The Capitol on Wednesday.

Her address will begin at 7 p.m., and during her speech, Governor Whitmer will share what her vision is for Michigan and what she hopes to accomplish over the next four years.

Wednesday will be Governor Whitmer’s first televised speech since winning her second election. It will also be the first time in 40 years the democrats have control of all three chambers.

Governor Whitmer plans to address her goals of lowering costs, bringing supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensuring Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom.

During her speech on Wednesday, it is expected that Governor Whitmer will talk about education, healthcare, fixing Michigan’s aging infrastructure, and steering the state towards an electric vehicle economy.

“I’m going to be staying focused on people; all people,” said Governor Whitmer. “I want to start by talking about working people in our state, people who need a little more support to make ends meet, and retire with dignity; pulling back the retirement tax credit are ways we can put more money in people’s pockets.”

The address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the State House Of Representatives and Senate.

Governor Whitmer’s State of The State Address will be broadcasted statewide and you can watch the address live on News 10′s digital platforms.

