First Alert Weather Forecast

More snow ahead
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are some snowfall totals from Wednesday.

  • Lansing 5.3′'
  • Jackson 6.5′'
  • Hillsdale 6.7′'
  • Battle Creek 6.5′'
  • Manchester 8.1′'
  • Owosso 3′'
  • Bath 4.3′'
  • Sunfield 4.2′'
  • Albion 7′'
  • Haslett 4.2′'
  • Portland 4.2′'
  • Grass Lake 6.5′'

We spend today under the clouds with a few scattered snow showers passing through the area at times. Additional snowfall today will be around an inch in many areas, but the with scattered nature of the snow it could vary quite a bit from one location to another. Today will be another good day for road salt to work with high temperatures in the low 30s. A few snow showers pass through the area tonight with lows temperatures near 20º.

Friday starts out cloudy. A trough of low pressure swings through the area Friday afternoon and will bring more snow. Ahead of and behind the trough of low pressure we will have gusty winds. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 30s.

More snow showers are expected Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. We could potentially pick up around 2-4′' of snow Saturday night. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 20s. It turns much colder by the end of next week with highs in the teens and overnight lows around zero.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 26, 2023

  • Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 63° 1944
  • Lansing Record Low: -14° 1885
  • Jackson Record High: 65º 1944
  • Jackson Record Low: -15º 1987

