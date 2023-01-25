First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are some snowfall totals from Wednesday.

Lansing 5.3′'

Jackson 6.5′'

Hillsdale 6.7′'

Battle Creek 6.5′'

Manchester 8.1′'

Owosso 3′'

Bath 4.3′'

Sunfield 4.2′'

Albion 7′'

Haslett 4.2′'

Portland 4.2′'

Grass Lake 6.5′'

We spend today under the clouds with a few scattered snow showers passing through the area at times. Additional snowfall today will be around an inch in many areas, but the with scattered nature of the snow it could vary quite a bit from one location to another. Today will be another good day for road salt to work with high temperatures in the low 30s. A few snow showers pass through the area tonight with lows temperatures near 20º.

Friday starts out cloudy. A trough of low pressure swings through the area Friday afternoon and will bring more snow. Ahead of and behind the trough of low pressure we will have gusty winds. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 30s.

More snow showers are expected Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. We could potentially pick up around 2-4′' of snow Saturday night. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 20s. It turns much colder by the end of next week with highs in the teens and overnight lows around zero.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 26, 2023

Average High: 30º Average Low 16º

Lansing Record High: 63° 1944

Lansing Record Low: -14° 1885

Jackson Record High: 65º 1944

Jackson Record Low: -15º 1987

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.