First Alert Weather Day continues and a preview of Rock the Block

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As our First Alert Weather Day continues, Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at the latest conditions.

Plus Studio 10′s Claudia Sella has a preview of what’s coming up on today’s show.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 25, 2023

Average High: 30º Average Low 16º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1950

Lansing Record Low: -16° 1883

Jackson Record High: 67º 1950

Jackson Record Low: -20º 1922

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.