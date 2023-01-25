First Alert Weather Day continues and a preview of Rock the Block

By Krystle Holleman, Colton Cichoracki and Claudia Sella
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As our First Alert Weather Day continues, Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at the latest conditions.

Plus Studio 10′s Claudia Sella has a preview of what’s coming up on today’s show.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 25, 2023

  • Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1950
  • Lansing Record Low: -16° 1883
  • Jackson Record High: 67º 1950
  • Jackson Record Low: -20º 1922

