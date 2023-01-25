East Lansing Mayor to host school and public safety listening session

East Lansing Mayor to host school, public safety listening session
East Lansing Mayor to host school, public safety listening session(City of East Lansing)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community members are invited to attend a school and public safety listening session hosted by East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon.

Mayor Bacon will be joined by East Lansing City Councilmember Dana Watson at the listening session.

“There have been a few recent, challenging incidents at East Lansing High School as well as some other public safety concerns raised by our community. In light of those incidents and concerns, we want to hear from people and do whatever we can to support our schools and ensure safety,” said East Lansing Mayor Bacon.

Mayor Bacon continued to state that this Friday’s listening session will be hosted to hear from people who have requested to talk to them.

“We hope to be able to come away from it with some solutions,” said Mayor Bacon

The listening session will take place Friday, Jan. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Banquet Hall at East Lansing Hannah Community Center located at 819 Abbot Rd.

