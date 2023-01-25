1 dead, 6 taken to hospitals in Chicago high-rise fire

An image through a snow-spattered lens shows smoke at a Chicago high-rise on Wednesday.
An image through a snow-spattered lens shows smoke at a Chicago high-rise on Wednesday.(Source: WBBM/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities said one person has died and six people were taken to hospitals Wednesday as firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment building fire on the city’s South Side, battling flames on multiple floors as snow fell.

Sophia King, the alderman for the area, said the person who died was found in the apartment where fire officials believe the fire began.

She said five of the six people taken to hospitals were in good condition; one older woman was being watched more closely. King said one firefighter was being assessed for injuries at the scene but was in good condition.

Video from outside the building in the Kenwood neighborhood showed bright orange flames on multiple floors. At least nine levels appeared to have been damaged with windows blown out and burn marks around the window frames.

King said many of the building’s residents are older people.

“I will tell you when I first walked up, I was aghast and my heart sunk,” she said. “But after talking to leadership, first responders, they have the situation under control.”

Barbara Joiner, a 69-year-old resident, stood outside the building with other neighbors as snow continued to fall. Joiner said she acts as a caretaker for another woman who lives in the portion of the building affected by the fire and was anxiously trying to reach her.

“Oh my god,” she said, remembering her reaction to seeing the flames once she got outside. “These flames are still rising.”

The Chicago Fire Department said in social media posts that the fire was initially reported on the 18th floor of the building shortly after 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Michigan State Police
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte
Sheriff's Deputies used their patrol vehicles to stop a stolen truck on Jan. 24, 2023.
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jessica Mitchell.
MSU Police seeks individuals in Spartan Stadium break-in

Latest News

Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she...
Topless woman breaks into church, destroys Jesus statue, police say
New board chair, officers, directors selected for Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce
President Joe Biden spoke about aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.
Biden says 31 Abrams tanks are heading to Ukraine
Snowy road in Lancaster, Virginia
LIVE: First Alert Weather Day continues and a preview of Rock the Block