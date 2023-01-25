$27.2M renovation planned for Jackson historic hotel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A downtown Jackson hotel is slated for a renovation project to begin in Sept.

The Hayes Hotel was officially sold to J. Jeffers & Co. in April 2022 for $25,000.

The Milwaukee-based developer is currently working toward securing tax credits and additional funding from the state of Michigan for a planned $27.2 million investment to rehabilitate the 10 story historic building to include 84 apartments, along with event, office and commercial space on the first three floors.

The Tuesday Jackson City Council meeting, developer J. Jeffers & Co. projected a construction timeline for historic Hayes Hotel of 16 months, developers expect the rejuvenated Hayes property to be complete in early 2025.

The Hayes Hotel property located on W. Michigan Avenue in downtown Jackson was built in the 1926, the building functioned as a hotel until 1975.

Consumers Energy used the property for office space until 2003. The City of Jackson took control of the building in 2004. For the past 19 years, the city has been preserving the building for future development.

In 2021 the city started collaborating with the Anchor Initiative for economic development.

“A project like this is really in our wheelhouse. The building has a solid core and shell. Some may see blight, but we see a great opportunity,” Brian Loftin, J. Jeffers & Co. Senior Vice President for Development said. “One of the things that attracted us to the project was all the work that’s already been done in the city, such as the vibrancy that you can see taking shape downtown.”

Following the presentation, the city council voted to extend the development agreement between the city and J. Jeffers & Co. to allow the developer more time to prepare for construction.

