2023 Faster Horses lineup has arrived

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The lineup for the 3-day country music festival at Michigan International Speedway this July.

The Faster Horses Festival has announced its headliners including Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, and Shania Twain.

Other artists include Dustin Lynch, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Dylan Scott, Blanco Brown, and a special performance by Ray Wylie Hubbard.

This year will mark the 10th anniversary of Faster Horses, and they are planning a massive celebration from July 14-16.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

The festival is to expect tens of thousands of attendees. This festival is put on by LiveNation. It includes camping, games and more for those who attend the event.

