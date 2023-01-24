Wyandotte man to pay restitution to Veterans Affairs for stolen property

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A defendant pleaded no contest for reaping the rewards of a scheme to defraud the Michigan Treasury and the Veterans Administration and will pay restitution for the amount of funds stolen.

Stephen Decker, 34, knowingly spent money his mother, Sophia Quill, allegedly stole from the state and the Veterans Administration by submitting fraudulent documents in support of claims for Veteran’s Affairs survivor benefits and Michigan Unclaimed Property, according to the attorney general’s office.

Decker was charged with two counts of Receiving Stolen Property in the amount of $1,000-$20,000.

He has agreed to a restitution order of $28,506, which corresponds to the amount of stolen funds he spent.

“Defrauding public agencies, veterans, and their families will not be tolerated,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “This plea not only holds a guilty party accountable but will also help the essential veteran resource departments recoup some of the funds that were taken.”

