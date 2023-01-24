Stolen truck pursuit across Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office used their patrol vehicles Tuesday afternoon to end a pursuit across Barry and Eaton counties.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified just after 1 p.m. that Barry County Sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a stolen F-450 flatbed truck on Lawrence Highway. The driver of the stolen truck had allegedly tried hitting several officers during the pursuit and had struck two vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office said it sent out patrol units to the area to stop the truck before it reached a populated area, who used stop sticks to flatten the tires. Authorities said the truck continued to drive with flat tires and on the rims.

The Sheriff’s Office said they used their patrol vehicles to disable the truck before it entered Charlotte, which was difficult since the truck was much larger than the patrol vehicles.

“The Deputies and Sergeant from Eaton County Sheriff’s Office put themselves in harm’s way to make sure the citizens stayed safe,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation before being lodged at the Barry County Jail. An Eaton County sheriff’s deputy was injured during the incident but is expected to be OK.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office will also be pursuing charges against the driver.

