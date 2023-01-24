Stolen truck pursuit across Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash

One deputy injured, expected to be OK
Sheriff's Deputies used their patrol vehicles to stop a stolen truck on Jan. 24, 2023.
Sheriff's Deputies used their patrol vehicles to stop a stolen truck on Jan. 24, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office used their patrol vehicles Tuesday afternoon to end a pursuit across Barry and Eaton counties.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified just after 1 p.m. that Barry County Sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a stolen F-450 flatbed truck on Lawrence Highway. The driver of the stolen truck had allegedly tried hitting several officers during the pursuit and had struck two vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office said it sent out patrol units to the area to stop the truck before it reached a populated area, who used stop sticks to flatten the tires. Authorities said the truck continued to drive with flat tires and on the rims.

The Sheriff’s Office said they used their patrol vehicles to disable the truck before it entered Charlotte, which was difficult since the truck was much larger than the patrol vehicles.

“The Deputies and Sergeant from Eaton County Sheriff’s Office put themselves in harm’s way to make sure the citizens stayed safe,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation before being lodged at the Barry County Jail. An Eaton County sheriff’s deputy was injured during the incident but is expected to be OK.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office will also be pursuing charges against the driver.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
2 Michigan girls survive after car with dad goes into lake
Six adults were arrested after police were called to reports of vandalism in the Frandor...
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

Latest News

Broadband access will soon be available at seven community centers across Berkeley County.
Getting better high speed internet in Michigan
Getting more people high-speed internet
Michigan State Police
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm