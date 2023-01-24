Staudt on Sports: NFL conference championships set, Red Wings getting a boost?
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s show includes Tim’s thoughts on the four remaining NFL teams in the playoffs, which teams have the most important head coach openings, Tom Izzo feels that Akins is “100% back,” Pistons scraping the bottom of the league in standings, and how the Red Wings could get a boost.
