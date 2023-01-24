Staudt on Sports: NFL conference championships set, Red Wings getting a boost?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s show includes Tim’s thoughts on the four remaining NFL teams in the playoffs, which teams have the most important head coach openings, Tom Izzo feels that Akins is “100% back,” Pistons scraping the bottom of the league in standings, and how the Red Wings could get a boost.

More sports:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.