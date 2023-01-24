Sparrow Ionia honors caregivers with DAISY and BEE awards

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Ionia Hospital honored Emergency Department Nurse Lois Wilber, RN, the hospital’s surgical team, and Billie Jo Ostrander for their dedication and compassionate care for patients and caregivers.

Working at Sparrow Ionia since 1981, Wilber was named DAISY Award honoree based on a patient nomination for her compassion and cheerful personality during the patient’s recent stay.

“Lois is a very hard-working, compassionate, and dedicated nurse,” said Sparrow Ionia Hospital Emergency Department Manager Tara Lanz, MSN, RN. “She is a true patient advocate, ensuring that we are providing the highest level of care possible. Nurses, like Lois, are hard to find and we are lucky enough to have her on our team, caring for our community.”

Sparrow Ionia Surgical caregivers received a DAISY Team Award after being nominated by a patient who indicated the team “saved my life.” The patient was scheduled for a routine gall bladder removal which became a more serious condition.

“This award recognizes the idea ‘to achieve better outcomes may start with an individual, but it takes a team to implement successfully,’” said Steve Dexter, MSN, RN, CNRN, Sparrow Ionia’s Director of Operations. “Our surgical team, without a doubt, is exemplary in regard to their quick thinking, commitment to safety, and compassionate and effective care.”

Nominated by fellow caregivers, Food and Nutrition Services caregiver Ostrander received the BEE Award for demonstrating exceptional care to patients and caregivers. Ostrander has worked at Sparrow Ionia since 2014.

“Billie Jo exemplifies excellence daily as the foundation of helping others,” said Dexter. “She follows timeless principles of compassion – including honesty, integrity, and treating others with respect – to create a meaningful environment for our patients and our caregivers, every time.”

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary, compassionate, and skillful care given by nurses every day. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

The BEE Award recognizes excellence among the clinical support caregivers who work alongside nursing teams to deliver quality, compassionate care. BEE is an acronym for Be Exceptional Every day.

