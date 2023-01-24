Preparing for a First Alert Weather Day and previewing Studio 10
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk to preview the show - including what you’ll hear on the show. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the latest on Wednesday being a First Alert Weather Day and shares what we can expect throughout the day.
Plus we can expect more rain and we have what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
- Studio 10
- Suburban Detroit boy, 5, dies after wandering away from home
- MDOT to discuss planned US-127, I-496 improvements in Ingham County
- Consumer alert reissued following new T-Mobile data breach
- Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
- Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home, lawyer says
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 24, 2023
- Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
- Lansing Record High: 66° 1967
- Lansing Record Low: -22° 1884
- Jackson Record High: 60º 1967
- Jackson Record Low: -17º 1963
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.