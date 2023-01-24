Preparing for a First Alert Weather Day and previewing Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk to preview the show - including what you’ll hear on the show. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the latest on Wednesday being a First Alert Weather Day and shares what we can expect throughout the day.

Plus we can expect more rain and we have what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 24, 2023

  • Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 66° 1967
  • Lansing Record Low: -22° 1884
  • Jackson Record High: 60º 1967
  • Jackson Record Low: -17º 1963

