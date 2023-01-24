In My View: Widening The Big House’s tunnel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A good move by Michigan’s athletic department to widen its tunnel entrance in the football season in time for next season.

Michigan’s tunnel woes from this last fall received plenty of publicity and the school examined the safety protocols and has decided to remove seats around the tunnel entrance. A fan brushed MSU coach Mel Tucker’s head last season when he was returning to the dressing room. Michigan removed the fan and determined that unless seats were removed the issue could return.

It’s not the ultimate fix—two tunnels—but widening the area for exit and entrance issues should make it less congested when the problems tend to fester during heated games.

