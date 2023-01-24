MSU Police seeks individuals in Spartan Stadium break-in

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in identifying people.

According to MSU Police, the individuals are wanted in connection with a breaking and entering investigation at Spartan Stadium.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Photos of the suspects can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jessica Mitchell at 517-884-9411 or at mitchellj@dpps.msu.edu.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.