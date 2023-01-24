MSU Police seeks individuals in Spartan Stadium break-in

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jessica Mitchell.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jessica Mitchell.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in identifying people.

According to MSU Police, the individuals are wanted in connection with a breaking and entering investigation at Spartan Stadium.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Photos of the suspects can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jessica Mitchell at 517-884-9411 or at mitchellj@dpps.msu.edu.

