Michigan sees 2 separate semi truck crashes resulting in fuel spills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan saw two separate crashes Tuesday that resulted in the spilling of fuel.

A semi truck pulling a fuel tanker rolled over Tuesday morning on US-131 in Lincoln Township. Police said the driver lost control on the icy road and drove into a ditch. The driver received only minor injuries.

Initially, authorities believed 13,000 gallons of fuel was spilled. As crews worked to clean up the contaminated soil, the estimated spill size was narrowed down to about 4,000 gallons.

The cleanup is expected to last several days, leaving only one northbound lane as environmental crews work.

Further north, a crash closed US-31, east of Honor in Benzie County. Police said a semi truck and a passenger vehicle collided, which caused 40 gallons of fuel to spill. The road was closed for several hours as crews cleaned up and investigated. Further details were not revealed at the time.

