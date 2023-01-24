Michigan sees 2 separate semi truck crashes resulting in fuel spills

No injuries reported
Northbound US-131 was closed for several hours Jan. 24, 2023 after a semi truck rolled over and...
Northbound US-131 was closed for several hours Jan. 24, 2023 after a semi truck rolled over and spilled thousands of gallons of fuel.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan saw two separate crashes Tuesday that resulted in the spilling of fuel.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

A semi truck pulling a fuel tanker rolled over Tuesday morning on US-131 in Lincoln Township. Police said the driver lost control on the icy road and drove into a ditch. The driver received only minor injuries.

Initially, authorities believed 13,000 gallons of fuel was spilled. As crews worked to clean up the contaminated soil, the estimated spill size was narrowed down to about 4,000 gallons.

The cleanup is expected to last several days, leaving only one northbound lane as environmental crews work.

Further north, a crash closed US-31, east of Honor in Benzie County. Police said a semi truck and a passenger vehicle collided, which caused 40 gallons of fuel to spill. The road was closed for several hours as crews cleaned up and investigated. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
2 Michigan girls survive after car with dad goes into lake
Six adults were arrested after police were called to reports of vandalism in the Frandor...
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

Latest News

Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Eagle Township prepping land for 'mega' factory
Affordable housing making its way to East Lansing
Affordable housing making its way to East Lansing
Affordable housing making its way to East Lansing
Affordable housing making its way to East Lansing