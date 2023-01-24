MHSAA Basketball Highlights: January 23, 2023

Highlights from games around the area.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Boys and girls high school basketball highlights, including stops at Okemos for a pivotal CAAC Blue showdown, East Lansing and Holt, where one senior girl made Rams school history.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

