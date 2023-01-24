MDOT to discuss planned US-127, I-496 improvements in Ingham County

A public virtual meeting will take place on Jan. 31.
Michigan Department of Transportation
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is inviting the public to attend a virtual open house regarding the upcoming rebuilding and maintenance of US-127 and I-496 in Ingham County.

MDOT plans to rebuild US-127/I-496 between I-96 and I-496 later in 2023. Work includes operational improvements, preventive bridge maintenance, traffic signal work, and sound wall construction.

US-127 is scheduled to be rebuilt between I-496 and I-69 beginning in 2025, along with preventive bridge maintenance, traffic signal work, sound wall construction, and drainage improvements.

During this meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Community leaders, local businesses, interested residents, and MDOT staff and contractors are expected to be at the meeting.

The virtual meeting will take place on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. The webinar Zoom link can be found here.

