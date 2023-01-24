Local organization giving out free prom dresses to girls in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Happily ever after is hard to achieve in high school when the average prom dress costs anywhere between 200 to 400 dollars.

However, Ever After Opportunities, a local non-profit located inside the Lansing Mall, is giving away formal dresses to girls in need. The organization also teaches life skills that give young women the confidence needed to confidently transition into adulthood. Life skills include budgeting, cooking, car maintenance, resume help and so much more.

Upcoming dress giveaway dates below:

January 24th- 5:30pm-7pm

January 26th 5:30pm-7pm

January 28th - 10am-3pm

For more information visit their Facebook page at “Ever After Opportunities” or click here.

