Local lawmakers to educate public on early voting in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local lawmakers are educating the public on early voting and how the state can most effectively implement Proposal 2.

The proposal passed during the midterm elections in November and there are some things that Michigan is now required to do which include creating a nine-day early voting period, funding absentee ballot drop boxes, and allowing voters to provide a signed affidavit or photo identification to vote.’

Panelists including Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, Lansing Clerk Chris Swope, and voting rights advocates will be discussing early voting and what the legislature needs to do to most effectively implement Proposal 2 of 2022, including best practices from other states, challenges and opportunities that are unique to Michigan, and how people can work together to implement the new constitutional right to vote early.

The event is on Tuesday and starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Anderson House Office Building located at 124 N Capitol Ave, Lansing.

