Gratiot County Sheriff seeks 2 in theft investigation
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ITHICA, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying two people.
According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. Images of the two are dated Jan. 7 and Jan. 8.
Further details were not revealed.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at 989-875-5211.
Read next:
- 2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
- MSU Police seeks individuals in Spartan Stadium break-in
- Deputies respond to fatal car crash outside of Owosso
- East Lansing police aware of masked person with scissors
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.