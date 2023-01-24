Gratiot County Sheriff seeks 2 in theft investigation

ITHICA, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying two people.

According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. Images of the two are dated Jan. 7 and Jan. 8.

Further details were not revealed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at 989-875-5211.

