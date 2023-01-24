Gov. Whitmer to discuss issues facing Michiganders ahead of State of the State Address

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat down with Michiganders at roundtables in Lansing followed by Brighton to discuss the issues most affecting them ahead of her 2023 State of the State Address.

During her address, Governor Whitmer will lay out her plans to tackle the challenges Michiganders are facing right now. Her proposals plan to lower costs, make Michigan more competitive, expand opportunity, and protect people’s fundamental rights.

Representative Angela Witwer and Senator Sarah Anthony were present at Tuesday’s Lansing roundtable.

The Lansing State of the State Preview Roundtable took place on Tuesday morning. The Brighton State of the State Preview Roundtable will take place on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.

The 2023 State of the State Address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers and broadcast live throughout the state Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

