Getting better high speed internet in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A good number of people in Michigan do not have access to reliable internet service.

A group called “Michigan Connected Future” said more than 30% of Michiganders either don’t have access, can’t afford it or are missing the skills and technology needed for a stable connection.

“We have no cable, the only internet we have is satellite and cellular,” said Beth Derossett.

Derossett said her everyday tasks are almost impossible due to the lack of internet service.

“Just downloading a big document to read is nearly impossible,” said Derossett.

Digital equity director Allie Herkenroder said two of the main issues Michiganders face are internet access and affordability.

“A lot of the plans that are out there are too expensive for Michiganders to have within their normal budget, their monthly budget,” said Herkenroder.

Michigan is anticipating almost $1.6 billion dollars from the federal government to ensure better access to the internet for underserved communities.

“I think it’s crucial because we have historic dollars that we’ve never had before and we will never have again and I think that we really have one opportunity to get this right,” said Herkenroder.

The state will be giving out the funds to areas that need it most.

“We want to hear every single voice. we want to make sure everybody’s at the table so that we can make sure that we are connecting people you know as quickly as possible,” said Herkenroder.

Derossett hopes better internet access will make her day to day easier.

“We just really want internet. Reliable internet that we can turn to when we need to,” said Derossett.

Helping residents like Derossett better connect to the rest of the world.

