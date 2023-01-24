First Alert Weather Forecast

Snow will cause slow travel today
Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning weather forecast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day on WILX. Snow will be flying across the area today and will slow travel. The heaviest snowfall today will come during the late morning into the early afternoon.

By Michigan standards this will not be a huge snowfall today, but the timing is not the best on a workday with the bulk of the snow falling between 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. The snow is from an area of low pressure moving through Ohio. The heaviest snowfall from this storm today will fall over parts of Indiana, Ohio and extreme southeast Michigan. In our area this looks to be around a 3-4′' snowfall for the Lansing area. The snowfall may end up being closer to 3-6′' in the Jackson area. The accumulating snow should end by 8 P.M. Just a few scattered snow showers are expected overnight and Thursday. High temperatures today and Thursday will be in the low 30s. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the mid 20s.

After you shovel this evening don’t put the shovels into storage. More snow showers are expected Friday and then Saturday night into Sunday morning. The Saturday night snow could be in the 1-3′' range. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 30s. Plan on high temperatures in the 20s for the weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 25, 2023

  • Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1950
  • Lansing Record Low: -16° 1883
  • Jackson Record High: 67º 1950
  • Jackson Record Low: -20º 1922

