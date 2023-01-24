East Lansing police aware of masked person with scissors

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing want residents to know that they have been in contact with a person who has been wearing a black mask and carrying a hammer and scissors downtown.

The department said they appreciate the concerns shared by community members.

According to authorities, police officers and social workers have been in communication with the person several times during January and have even had officers meet with the person’s family to discuss his behavior. Police said they explained to the family that his behavior has raised concerns in the East Lansing and Spartan communities.

Police said their Neighborhood Resource and Crisis Intervention teams have been working with other municipal agencies to monitor the person for any law violations or any other interventions. They said they will continue to provide services to the individual and to other members of the community who reach out for assistance.

Community members are asked to call 911 in the event of an emergency or call the East Lansing Police Department’s non-emergency line at 517-351-4220.

