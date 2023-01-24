East Lansing police aware of masked person with scissors

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing want residents to know that they have been in contact with a person who has been wearing a black mask and carrying a hammer and scissors downtown.

The department said they appreciate the concerns shared by community members.

According to authorities, police officers and social workers have been in communication with the person several times during January and have even had officers meet with the person’s family to discuss his behavior. Police said they explained to the family that his behavior has raised concerns in the East Lansing and Spartan communities.

Police said their Neighborhood Resource and Crisis Intervention teams have been working with other municipal agencies to monitor the person for any law violations or any other interventions. They said they will continue to provide services to the individual and to other members of the community who reach out for assistance.

Community members are asked to call 911 in the event of an emergency or call the East Lansing Police Department’s non-emergency line at 517-351-4220.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six adults were arrested after police were called to reports of vandalism in the Frandor...
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Gaylord, Michigan
2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord
2 Michigan girls survive after car with dad goes into lake

Latest News

Michigan State Police said the traffic stop was initiated after troopers saw an “illegal...
Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop
Now Desk: Weather update and Studio 10 preview
Now Desk: Weather update and Studio 10 preview
Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Lansing Police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Lansing Police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident