Deputies respond to fatal car crash outside of Owosso

(WAFF)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Deputies were dispatched to a single-car accident on Monday around 7 a.m. on W. Grand River Rd., west of Pittsburg Rd. where a 20-year-old female driver from Owosso was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators revealed that the car failed to get around the curve at Pittsburg Rd. while traveling westbound on W. Grand River R. due to icy roadway conditions. According to authorities, the car lost control, exited the roadway, and began to roll.

The roof of the car stuck into a tree and then landed on its wheelbase, entrapping the driver.

The driver was removed from the car by the fire and rescue crew and pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies believe that speeding on poor road conditions was the causing factor in the crash.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
2 Michigan girls survive after car with dad goes into lake
Six adults were arrested after police were called to reports of vandalism in the Frandor...
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer to discuss issues facing Michiganders ahead of State of the State Address
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the upcoming First Alert Weather...
Calm Tuesday ahead of a First Alert Weather Day
Sparrow Ionia Hospital honored Emergency Department Nurse Lois Wilber, RN, the hospital’s...
Sparrow Ionia honors caregivers with DAISY and BEE awards
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, Archive)
Consumer alert reissued following new T-Mobile data breach