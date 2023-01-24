Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 6,530 new cases, 260 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Michigan have gone down this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,530 new cases of COVID and 260 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 933, a decrease from last week’s average of 1,384.

State totals now sit at 3,017,948 cases and 41,185 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 784 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 983 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,909 215 134.4 Eaton County 28,102 431 100.7 Ingham County 67,282 837 115.3 Jackson County 42,510 593 97.8 Shiawassee County 17,525 238 161.5

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.