Consumer alert reissued following new T-Mobile data breach

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, Archive)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A consumer alert has been reissued by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. The alert provides information on responding to a data breach after T-Mobile confirmed the company suffered a breach that affects approximately 37 million U.S. customers.

T-Mobile reports that the breach happened between Nov. 25, 2022, and January 5, 2023, and may have exposed information including names, billing addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, T-Mobile account number, number of lines on the account, and service plan features. While the impact of this breach is currently undetermined, the company believes that no passwords, payment card information, social security numbers, or other financial account information were accessed.

Consumers are encouraged to remain vigilant for suspicious emails, texts, or phone calls in the wake of this data breach. T-Mobile announced the breach on its website and said the company will be contacting affected customers.

T-Mobile was previously the target of an unrelated data breach in August 2021.

AG Nessel said that there are lots of ways bad actors can take advantage after a breach.

“If you receive a call from someone who has urgent or financial requests, asks for your personal information, or asks you to pay with unusual methods, it’s likely a scam,” said AG Nessel. “Never give out credit card numbers, bank account information, social security number, or other personal information to anyone who calls you. You can call my office at any time to vet the veracity of the caller.”

She also mentioned that her Corporate Oversight Division is closely monitoring the developing situation and working to gather more information on the cause, impact on Michigan customers, and response.

Information on how to respond if you think your personal information was compromised as well as advice on protecting your identity can be found here.

