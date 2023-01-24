Calm Tuesday ahead of a First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the upcoming First Alert Weather Day and what you need to know.

Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 24, 2023

Average High: 30º Average Low 16º

Lansing Record High: 66° 1967

Lansing Record Low: -22° 1884

Jackson Record High: 60º 1967

Jackson Record Low: -17º 1963

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.