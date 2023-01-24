Calm Tuesday ahead of a First Alert Weather Day
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the upcoming First Alert Weather Day and what you need to know.
Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 24, 2023
- Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
- Lansing Record High: 66° 1967
- Lansing Record Low: -22° 1884
- Jackson Record High: 60º 1967
- Jackson Record Low: -17º 1963
