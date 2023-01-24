Affordable housing making its way to East Lansing

Making it easier for people in the middle-working class to find a place they can call home.
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Making it easier for people in the middle-working class to find a place they can call home. On Tuesday, East Lansing City Council will decide the future of an affordable housing project near Coleman and West Roads.

To attract young professionals and their families to the East Lansing community, the city is proposing building new affordable homes northwest of Michigan State University’s campus. The houses are expected to be in the price range of middle-class workers. Julie Warznie said she pays a lot right now just to live near MSU’s campus.

“I would say it’s pretty high. It is a good location but being a college student it is hard to pay that high of a rent,” said Warznie.

East Lansing wants to build apartments and townhomes that could put at least 600 residents in affordable homes right in the city. Rachel Wittenberg is a senior at MSU who’s lived on and off campus. She commutes because the rent is too high.

“I’m commuting this semester too, it’s because of that, it’s so expensive. Probably 45 minutes, 50 – which is still cheaper than getting a house here,” said Wittenberg.

More than $2 million will be used to purchase the vacant land near Coleman and West Roads. Zachary Condrone said affordable housing could be a reason he stays in town after graduating.

“I think it would benefit almost every student and any locals around,” said Condrone.

