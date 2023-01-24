2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm

BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - United States Marshals arrested two brothers in Ohio Tuesday in connection with a 25-year-old cold case.

According to authorities, a farmer in Lenawee County, just east of Adrian, found human remains in his field in November 1997. Police said the victim’s head and hands had been removed, which made identification difficult.

Michigan State Police said its Cold Case Unit had been working on the investigation and submitted its reports to the Attorney General’s Office, who issued arrest warrants for murder for two brothers who live in Ohio.

The two brothers were located and arrested by Marshals Tuesday. Their identities are being withheld until they are arraigned.

The investigation is still ongoing and police said is potential for additional charges against people who assisted either in the actual crime or in covering it up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 313-407-9379.

