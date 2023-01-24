2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - United States Marshals arrested two brothers in Ohio Tuesday in connection with a 25-year-old cold case.

According to authorities, a farmer in Lenawee County, just east of Adrian, found human remains in his field in November 1997. Police said the victim’s head and hands had been removed, which made identification difficult.

Michigan State Police said its Cold Case Unit had been working on the investigation and submitted its reports to the Attorney General’s Office, who issued arrest warrants for murder for two brothers who live in Ohio.

The two brothers were located and arrested by Marshals Tuesday. Their identities are being withheld until they are arraigned.

The investigation is still ongoing and police said is potential for additional charges against people who assisted either in the actual crime or in covering it up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 313-407-9379.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
2 Michigan girls survive after car with dad goes into lake
Six adults were arrested after police were called to reports of vandalism in the Frandor...
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

Latest News

Ever After Opportunities dress giveaway
Ever After Opportunities dress giveaway
Glen Erin
The Glen Erin Pipe Band Performs
Glen Erin
Glen Erin Pipe Band Interview
Take Me Home Tuesday
Take Me Home Tuesday Meet Buzz
Learn the latest dance moves
Rock the block on Studio 10